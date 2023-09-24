Sunday, September 24, 2023
Portugal miss out on historic World Cup win

Fiji’s Pool C opponent Portugal missed a last-minute penalty as they were denied a first World Cup win after staging a stirring comeback in their 18-18 draw against Georgia in Toulouse today.

After being 13-0 down, Portuguese winger Raffaele Storti looked set to be the hero with two superb solo tries as his side led in the dying stages.

But a 79th-minute try awarded by the TMO saw Georgia draw level.

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes missed the crucial penalty kick seconds after the restart.

It was also the first time Portugal scored two tries in a World Cup match.

Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on 1 October, while Portugal plays Australia in St Etienne the next day.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
