Prasad emphasizes cross-border cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance,  Professor Biman Prasad emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation for effective and efficient tax administration.

While officiating at the opening of the Regional Analytics on Tax Compliance Workshop at the Holiday Inn in Suva, this morning, Prof Prasad said tax revenue is the lifeblood of any Government, allowing us to provide essential services, invest in infrastructure, and support our citizens, especially during these challenging times as we recover from the pandemic.

“The Pacific region is diverse and vibrant, and we can learn valuable lessons from one another. Let us use this workshop as an opportunity to build networks and partnerships that will endure long after these sessions have concluded.”

“This workshop, which brings together tax administration professionals from across the Pacific region, is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation in tax compliance.”

“In a world increasingly shaped by data and technology, the intersection of tax compliance and data analytics is a frontier we must explore and master.”

“As you all are aware, data analytics can greatly assist you as tax administration professionals in achieving your tax administration objectives, that is, through the identification of anomalies and risk, resource optimization, improved compliance, transparency and accountability and policy formulation,” he further stated.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
