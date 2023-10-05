Thursday, October 5, 2023
Prasad is interim Lautoka coach

The Lautoka Football Association has appointed Anginesh Prasad as its interim coach for the 2023 Courts Inter District Championships (IDC) which kick starts at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Tuesday.

Prasad will replace Ronil Kumar who was stood down from his position yesterday due to some internal association matters.

The association has also confirmed that defender Afraz Ali has been excluded from the Blues squad after he was also stoody down from the team.

Prasad is not new to the Blues team having coached the side in the previous two seasons.

The Fiji Fact and Digicel Fiji Premier League champs are drawn in Group A with neighbors Ba, Tailevu Naitasiri and BOG champs Labasa.

The Sugar City boys will open their campaign against Labasa at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
