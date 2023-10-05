Thursday, October 5, 2023
Prasad to attend annual IMF meeting

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is expected to attend the International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting, in Marrakesh, Morocco next week.

A statement released by Government said Prof Prasad will represent Fiji at the high-level gathering of Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors from around the world.

This year’s meeting is a significant one as the World Bank is set to announce the outcome of its Evolution process, which is earmarked to progress its development agenda.

A key focus of the meeting is also addressing global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility & conflict, energy access, food security, water security, biodiversity, and digitalization.

The IMF says it will also embark on revising its operating model and financing model to ensure that it has the capacity to address these global challenges.

Meanwhile Fiji will also chair the Commonwealth Finance Ministers Meeting at the same venue.

Prasad has been vocal on the global stage, calling for a restructuring of the global financial architecture to meet the current needs of small developing island states.

He will be accompanied by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Ariff Ali, Permanent Secretary of Finance Shiri Goundar and senior government officials.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
