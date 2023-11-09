Prasad to table motion on allowance reduction

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed that he will be tabling a motion in the next sitting of Parliament which will substantially reduce the allowances paid to the Prime Minister, Ministers, Assistant Ministers and Members of Parliament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Prof Prasad who is currently the Acting Prime Minister said the motion will be taken to Parliament during its one-week sitting later this month.

He also revealed that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka still collected an allowance of over $3000 daily as per diem for overseas travel last week.

Prof Prasad said Cabinet has agreed to slash the allowances by almost half and have vowed to table the motion in two weeks.

“Parliament had passed the motion to set up an independent Parliamentary Emoluments Committee… Government had thought that this would be part of the Parliament’s Emoluments Report, which has taken a bit of time.”

“We hope that we can reduce it back to what it was in 2014.”