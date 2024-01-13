Prasad tours newly constructed Ba Court House

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad visited the newly constructed Ba Court House yesterday, which is set to open by the month end.

In a statement, they said the fully government-funded project has a total cost of $28 million for construction and $2.2 million for consultancy.

It is set to meet the growing judicial needs for the greater Ba area.

The Court House includes one high court and two magistrates’ courtrooms, which will address judicial needs in Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki.

Prof Prasad also highlighted that the government’s dedication to fostering a robust legal system and improving accessibility is evident, emphasizing the project’s importance in serving the community effectively.

Meanwhile, the Minister was briefed on the project’s progress by Kitione Tui, Manager of Capital Development Judiciary.