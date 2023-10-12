Prasad unhappy with draw, wants improvement

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad wasn’t too pleased with their 1-1 draw against neighbors Ba on Day 2 of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) and blamed lack of concentration and the inability to counter Ba’s strike force for the outcome.

“We played to win this game to qualify into the semi’s. Unfortunately, lack of concentration denied us.”

“We knew Ba would be playing long balls to Etonia Dogalau and we couldn’t get that moment when the goal was scored as we lacked our concentration.”

“Ba capitalised on our mistake which resulted in the goal. We will go with the draw as we continue to lead the pool.”

Prasad added the sugar city boys have immediately turned their focus on their third pool match against Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow, whom they are not expecting a walk in the park performance.

“We don’t see any reason why Lautoka cannot qualify into the semifinal as we have got another game against Lautoka tomorrow and from the starting of the tournament, we have been preparing to face any team.”

“We have to win tomorrow to confirm our spot in the semifinal and for sure we will come out with ideas to beat Tailevu Naitasiri.”

“This is football and nothing can be taken away from any team. We have to fight for our position tomorrow again and give our best.”

Fiji FACT champs Lautoka will meet Tailevu Naitasiri in its final group match at 1pm today.