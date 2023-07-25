Tuesday, July 25, 2023
President impressed with school rugby development

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says he is impressed with the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union (FSSRU) steps to enhance the progress of the sport for the country’s rugby fans in Vanua Levu.

Katonivere while receiving a i-sevusevu from the FSSRU committee at the State House on Monday afternoon shared his delight in the fact that school students in Vanua Levu were going to experience the excitement that secondary school rugby competitions offer.

 “I can personally say that times are changing amongst our children – their mannerisms and their physique,” Katonivere said.

“The seed you are sowing is not only positively impacting the lives of our children but has also lifted the living standards of our country. This is evident in how they are nurtured in school and in other fields, especially when they are participating in rugby.”

The purpose of the iSevusevu was to inform the Head of State that upcoming secondary school rugby competitions were going to be held in the Northern Division for the first time in 84 years of secondary school rugby.

“It is apparent that the par the FSSRU has set for the students in Fiji is high because of the skills and performance these students showcase on the field. The FSSRU has also managed to rally the support of parents/guardians and the chiefly villages these students come from.”

“For us in Macuata, we are delighted with the level of rugby we are reaching because many of Fiji’s well-known players all started from secondary school rugby. I believe that there is always room for improvement in how students are guided in their rugby passion, especially in equipping them for a life outside of sports. Nonetheless, the FSSRU is doing a great job in uplifting secondary school rugby,” he added.

Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
