President Katonivere visits French Foreign Legion

A guard of honour was accorded to His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katinivere as he visited the French Foreign Legion in Paris, today.

In a statement released by the Fijian Government, President Katonivere thanked the Legion for accepting and recognising the potential in young men and recruiting them, especially Fijians.

Katonivere then met with a few Fijians serving in the Foreign Legion before touring the base.

The Head of State was briefed on the roles of the Legion and its different regiments and how recruitment was done.

President Katonivere also visited the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum and later attended the Rugby World Cup 2023 opening.