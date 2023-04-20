President thanks RFMF for upholding Constitution

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere today thanked the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) for upholding the values of Fiji’s Constitution.

As senior officers of the disciplined forces surprised the President on his birthday this morning, Ratu Wiliame reminded them that as the nation embarks on a new journey, challenges will be encountered but he is confident in his ability to guide the country forward.

The Head of State acknowledged the RFMF and disciplined forces for their kindness and presence during this joyous occasion.