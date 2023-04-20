Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

President thanks RFMF for upholding Constitution

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere today thanked the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) for upholding the values of Fiji’s Constitution.

As senior officers of the disciplined forces surprised the President on his birthday this morning, Ratu Wiliame reminded them that as the nation embarks on a new journey, challenges will be encountered but he is confident in his ability to guide the country forward.

The Head of State acknowledged the RFMF and disciplined forces for their kindness and presence during this joyous occasion.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
Rugby

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is r...
News

Chaudhry gives reasons for not atte...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
Football

Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harb...

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suv...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

SODELPA wants indigenous issues ...

News
The Social...

We need to rebuild institutional...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Second loss in a row for Fijiana...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Vunivalu scores in Moana win

Rugby
A first ha...

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled...

Football
The Digice...

We need to rebuild institutional...

News
Deputy Pri...

Little prep time worries Byrne

Rugby
Lack of tr...

Kurukuru outclass,bundle Fijians...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants