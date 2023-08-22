Tuesday, August 22, 2023
President thanks teachers for their sacrifice

His Excellency, the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today thanked the teachers of the country and said their sacrifices don’t go unnoticed.

While receiving the sevusevu from members of Fiji Head Teachers Association (FHTA) at the State House today, prior to their annual congress in Suva, President Katonivere thanked them for their kind gesture and said that teachers don’t just teach, they prepare future generations for the future.

“I thank each and every one of you for being here today, because of your sacrifices and commitment to our future generations getting a better education.”

“I wish you all the best in your deliberations in the next few days and I am adamant that you will have a positive outcome.”

General Secretary for FHTA, Ashween Raj on behalf of the association and its members thanked President Katonivere for the opportunity to present their sevusevu before commencing with their two-day meeting.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
