PRF makes submissions for national budget

The Pacific Recycling Foundation (PFR) has today submitted its recommendations leading up to the 2023-2024 National Budget.

In a statement, PFR Founder Amitesh Deo said their submissions are based on the recommendations of the Prime Minister that a study be carried out in recycling, which will minimize pollution and also reduce solid waste that would lead to the protection of the environment.

Deo also highlighted that in their submissions; PRF is seeking for a public-private partnership approach to explore opportunities for tire shredding and processing plants and end of life vehicles procedures and processing facilities.

“We have also submitted a cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions for Lautoka City. We have proposed to place ‘I Recycle Hub’ bins at strategic locations across Lautoka, in a bid to reduce the massive amounts of recyclable waste that ends up in the Vunato dumpsite,” Deo said.

PRF indicated that this is the first time that they are directly making submissions, which is quite special.

Deo added this shows the Government’s commitment to an environment of dialogue, transparency and accountability.

“We acknowledge the Government for listening to the concerns and contributions of various sectors of the economy, including waste management, which remains key to economic development,” Deo said.