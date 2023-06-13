Tuesday, June 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Price of flour drops by 6 per cent

The price of normal flour decreases by six per cent from today, Tuesday 13 June 2023.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) announced the new prices after the review of wheat prices for the first quarter of 2023.

The price of a 10kg bag falls from $17.95 to $16.84, a decrease of $1.11, the price of a 5kg pack falls from $9.05 to $8.52, a decrease of 55 cents.

A 4kg pack will now retail at $6.85 after a decrease of 44 cents, a 2kg pack will be sold at $3.43 after a decrease of 22 cents while a 1kg pack sees a decrease of 11 cents and will be sold at $1.74.

As Fiji imports wheat, local prices are influenced by the global wheat market. FCCC continues to regularly monitor international wheat prices through the published prices from Viterra Australia Pty Ltd.

FCCC also anticipates this decrease in flour prices to reflect on other regulated staple foods like breakfast crackers and bread and will continue to closely monitor movements in the international wheat market and ensure it is reflected accordingly in the domestic market.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Security officer charged with murde...

A security officer alleged to have murdered a 21-year-old woman at ...
Rugby

Drua to conclude season with awards...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will conclude the 2023 Super Rugby P...
News

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuffle...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a minor reshuffle with...
NRL

Winger Sivo is NRL’s leading try sc...

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels powerhouse Maika Sivo is the leading ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Security officer charged with mu...

News
A security...

Drua to conclude season with awa...

Rugby
The Swire ...

PM Rabuka announces minor reshuf...

News
Prime Mini...

Winger Sivo is NRL’s leading try...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Departing Permal indebted to off...

Fiji FACT 2023
Mannav Per...

Kamikamica scores opener in Stor...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

FRA CEO sent on leave pending in...

News
The Fiji R...

Nadi vs Rewa will be a cracker, ...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nadi is ex...

Confidence was the key for Blues...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka FC...

Additional $15.1M as budget supp...

News
The New Ze...

Boy, 10, killed in road accident...

News
A 10-year-...

Drua to conclude season with awa...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Security officer charged with murder