Price of flour drops by 6 per cent

The price of normal flour decreases by six per cent from today, Tuesday 13 June 2023.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) announced the new prices after the review of wheat prices for the first quarter of 2023.

The price of a 10kg bag falls from $17.95 to $16.84, a decrease of $1.11, the price of a 5kg pack falls from $9.05 to $8.52, a decrease of 55 cents.

A 4kg pack will now retail at $6.85 after a decrease of 44 cents, a 2kg pack will be sold at $3.43 after a decrease of 22 cents while a 1kg pack sees a decrease of 11 cents and will be sold at $1.74.

As Fiji imports wheat, local prices are influenced by the global wheat market. FCCC continues to regularly monitor international wheat prices through the published prices from Viterra Australia Pty Ltd.

FCCC also anticipates this decrease in flour prices to reflect on other regulated staple foods like breakfast crackers and bread and will continue to closely monitor movements in the international wheat market and ensure it is reflected accordingly in the domestic market.