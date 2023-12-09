Saturday, December 9, 2023
Price of flour increases by 4 per cent

Fijians will have to fork out a little more from their pockets to bake Christmas goodies as the price of flour has increased by four per cent.

This decision follows the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s review of wheat prices for the second quarter of 2023, revealing rising costs in production.

The new prices came into effect yesterday.

The price of a 10kg pack has increased by 68 cents from $16.84 to $17.52.

A 5kg pack of flour is now retailing at $8.86 after an increase of 34 cents, the price of a 4kg pack has increased from $6.85 to $7.12.

A 2kg pack now costs $3.57 after an increase of 14 cents while the price of a kg pack has increased from $1.74 to $1.81.

FCCC says the increase in price is attributed to the increase in milling and production costs for the period despite the slight decrease in cost of raw material for the second quarter (Apr/May/Jun 2023).

The independent assessments resulted in an average increase in flour and sharp price by
4 per cent attributed by the increase in milling and production costs and the continued strengthened of the USD currency.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
