Monday, September 11, 2023
Prince of Wales attends Fiji’s RWC opener

The Prince of Wales was also present to witness the Fiji vs Wales Rugby World Cup opener today.

The heir to the throne was present in his capacity as the patron of the Wales Rugby Union.

Prince William was greeted by a number of diplomats that included Fiji President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and the First Lady Filomena Dikumete-Katonivere.

Also present was Fiji Rugby Union president Voreqe Bainimarama.

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales had attended the opening match between England and Argentina a day earlier at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Princess Catherine is the patron of England Rugby.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
