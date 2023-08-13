Prioritise safety of children, parents warned

Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa is warning parents and guardians to prioritise the needs and safety of their children above everything else.

The warning comes after the Divisional Police Commander personally witnessed children waiting in cars as parents were in nightclubs and bars during last night’s operations.

SSP Vaisewa has labeled the practice as selfish and dangerous, and parents were severely warned not to repeat such irresponsible practices where the safety of children were put at risk.

Before the children were handed back to the care of their parents, officers carefully scrutinized their ability to safely take their children back home.

The Divisional Police Commander West said that when it comes to children, emphasis should be placed on their safety and well-being at all times.

He said the first point of protection should be from home and parents, and the fact that this is happening is worrying.

SSP Vaisewa said they will come down hard on parents and guardians who condone such practices if the warnings are not taken seriously.