Private sector innovation and access is key

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says more needs to be done to unlock the ease of processes of doing business in Fiji.

Speaking during an Island Finance Forum last week, Kamikamica said despite Fiji’s high liquidity in the system, the challenge remains accessing funds and to provide confidence to financial institutions.

He said Fiji’s business environment must give the private sector and investors the confidence to invest and the freedom to be innovative.

“There needs to be a strong working relationship and trust between the private sector and the government. And this cannot happen in a heavily regulated environment.”

Kamikamica indicated that the Government have partnered with the private sector and banks in developing products that assist and reduce the cost of accessing finance for businesses.

“This has come in the form of guarantees, as well as paying for interest components on loans for MSMEs and wage subsidies,” Kamikamica added.

Also, the Government has invested over $102 million in MSMEs in the form of grants.