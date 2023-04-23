Sunday, April 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Private sector innovation and access is key

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says more needs to be done to  unlock the ease of processes of doing business in Fiji.

Speaking during an Island Finance Forum last week, Kamikamica said despite Fiji’s high liquidity in the system, the challenge remains accessing funds and to provide confidence to financial institutions.

He said Fiji’s business environment must give the private sector and investors the confidence to invest and the freedom to be innovative.

“There needs to be a strong working relationship and trust between the private sector and the government. And this cannot happen in a heavily regulated environment.”

Kamikamica indicated that the Government have partnered with the private sector and banks in developing products that assist and reduce the cost of accessing finance for businesses.

“This has come in the form of guarantees, as well as paying for interest components on loans for MSMEs and wage subsidies,” Kamikamica added.

Also, the Government has invested over $102 million in MSMEs in the form of grants.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

Digitization of legal registries wi...

The Ministry of Justice will soon undertake the digitization of all...
News

Fiji Law Reform Commission re-estab...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the re-int...
News

Growth is pivot, sectors to work in...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that for the last ...
Entertainment

Actor Garn and model Pettyfer confi...

Endless Love actor Alex Pettyfer and his model wife Toni Garrn are ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Digitization of legal registries...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Fiji Law Reform Commission re-es...

News
Prime Mini...

Growth is pivot, sectors to work...

News
Minister f...

Actor Garn and model Pettyfer co...

Entertainment
Endless Lo...

Wallaroos to warm up against Fij...

Rugby
The Austra...

Here to make things right: Gavok...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Nasoko set for Fijian Drua debut...

Rugby
Olympic Ga...

Bula upgrades to West Tigers

NRL
Young full...

Corruption destroys Govt initiat...

News
Former Res...

Drua will get full respect and a...

Rugby
Gallagher ...

Junior Bula Boys in strong U20 W...

Football
The Digice...

Suva to feature twice in DFPL th...

Sports
Suva will ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

Digitization of legal registries with the Ministry of Justice