Saturday, July 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Probe begins into fatal Ferris wheel accident

Investigation has begun into fatal amusement ride accident that occurred yesterday at the Fiji Showcase in Suva.

A 21-year-old woman of Nausori lost her life in the accident after falling from a Ferris wheel while two others are admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh and National Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Service Inspectorates  today conducted a site inspection.

Minister Singh said the accident was reported to the Ministry yesterday afternoon and highlighted that upon interviewing witnesses and the amusement ride owner, the accident which was serious involved 3 patrons who boarded the 12-seater ferries wheel.

“Investigations continued today with the Ministry’s National OHS Service together with the Fiji Police Force to ascertain the cause of the accident including the mechanical components of the rides.”

Singh clarified that prior to any amusement ride operation, the National OHS Service conducts OHS statutory inspections and approval to operate is issued prior to any operation.

“The National OHS Service also ensures that all rides before operation undergo and pass the non-destructive testing (NDT) of load-bearing structures every three (3) years.”

“This is important to ensure that all the rides are structurally safe to carry their intended loads or passengers.”

He said the incident has resulted in the National OHS Service issuing a prohibition notice for the Ferris wheel until such time the full investigations are completed.

Singh further highlighted that all amusement rides in operation at the Vodafone arena will undergo a retest to ensure the safe operation of the rides henceforth, including the health and safety of the members of the public.

All ride owners, operators and organizers will undergo another round of briefing and awareness training prior to any approval being granted.

This is to ensure that the organizers, ride owners and operators are aware of their responsibilities, especially on safe operational procedures are maintained.

The National OHS service as per practice will conduct monitoring of all ride operations for the duration of the showcase event.

Singh also confirmed that the amusement ride which was involved in the mishap will no longer be permitted to operate.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023-24 National Budget

$300k increase in Employment budget...

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations g...
Football

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL unbea...

Labasa ended Rewa's unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League...
News

Rides are independently operated: O...

Organiser of the 2023 Fiji Showcase, Communications Fiji Limited sa...
News

Constitution amendment to reflect i...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party held its Annual General Meeting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$300k increase in Employment bud...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

Labasa ends Rewa’s DFPL un...

Football
Labasa end...

Rides are independently operated...

News
Organiser ...

Constitution amendment to reflec...

News
The Social...

Govt rewards Fijiana Drua player...

Rugby
The Govern...

$2M to support beautification of...

2023-24 National Budget
The Govern...

Popular News

Rabuka to move motion on Politic...

News
Prime Mini...

Pearce suspended for Vocevoce hi...

Rugby
Junior Wal...

Holistic review of national secu...

2023-24 National Budget
The Minist...

$19.9m allocated for Child Prote...

News
$19.9 mill...

Vakatale was a role model for wo...

News
Leader of ...

Vakatale was a pace setter, says...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023-24 National Budget

$300k increase in Employment budget