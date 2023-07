Effective from 1 August, 2023, processing fees will be charged for Police clearance for local employment and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

According to a public statement released by the Fiji Police Force, for local employment, applicants will have to pay a non-Government fee of $58.10 and a Government fee of $21.80.

For LTA, drivers wanting to obtain or renew licenses for taxi, bus, carrier and minibus will have to pay $19.00 from next month.

The urgent processing fees remains the same.