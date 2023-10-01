Project honors rich legacy of ACS

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka launched the Matua Project at the Adi Cakobau School Old Girls Sparkling Diamonds 75th Anniversary Garden Party at the Borron House in Suva yesterday.

The Matua Project is a digital storytelling initiative that documents the stories and lessons of ACS elders.

Younger generations of Fiji’s women that attend the school will be able to access the resources of the Matua Project which honors the rich legacy of ACS.

Whilst recognizing the achievements of many past pupils and their impact in shaping our nation, Gavoka said the ladies have embarked on a journey to provide quality education and shape the minds and hearts of countless students.

“As an institution, your founding values and principles have stood the test of time. When the current students and faculty leave, you will see the next generation move forward to carry on your legacy.”

President of ACS Old Girls, Ilisapeci Movono said, “These festivities pay tribute to the school’s history while providing an opportunity to celebrate cultural pride and awareness.”

She said through these events, they aim to honour indigenous women’s visionary, resilient, and transcendent qualities in leadership.

Meanwhile the school’s website – adicakobauschool.com and the ACSOG website – acsog.org were also launched at the event.