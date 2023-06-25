Projected 4% budget deficit for 2024, says Minister

Government is projecting to collect $3.7 billion in revenue, and a total increase in spending, including capital expenditure to be over the $4 billion mark for the next financial year.

This equates to a 4 percent deficit of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.

However, for the 2022-2023 financial year, the government is expected to collect $3 billion in revenue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said government has no choice but to effect change, as everything is now costly.

Prof Prasad said the Government would increase its investments in the health sector and other targeted sectors of the economy.

He said the overall budget deficit is over four per cent of the total GDP, which is slightly higher than what the Government wanted with the many priorities areas and with little choices to make.

“We are fortunate that, mainly on the back of the tourism recovery, economic growth is at eight per cent for 2023. This level of growth gives the economy a little bit more short-term room to spend.”

“The key is to keep the deficit below the rate of economic growth and if we can do that, then logically the debt to GDP ratio starts to fall,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also highlighted that the business community is ready to shoulder the greater burden of taxation, but demands that Government regulation be more responsive and efficient.

Prof Prasad said he is aware that government is asking the business community to pay more – the feedback is that many business people understand that the current 20 per cent corporate tax rate is unrealistic.

“Government will be targeting increases in departmental spending in key areas that are critical to economic growth,” he added.