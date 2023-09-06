Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Promising Radovu signs with Cowboys

The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have proudly secured a three-year contract with 17-year-old sensation, Lemeki Radovu, an outstanding talent groomed at the esteemed Fiji Bati Academy.

At the signing ceremony held today, FNRL Board Chairman, Aporosa Lutunauga, alongside the Cowboys Executive, Dane Campbell, and Fiji Bati’s Head Coach and Coaching Director, Waisake Kativerata, were present to commemorate this landmark decision.

Lutunauga expressed, “Today not only marks a pivotal moment for Lemeki but also for our academy. Lemeki’s story embodies our dedication to nurturing young athletes onto the global stage. We extend our gratitude to the Cowboys for recognizing Lemeki’s potential.”

Campbell remarked on Lemeki’s potential, “We’ve closely monitored Lemeki during his stint with the junior Bati Academy. His dedication and attentiveness, especially during training sessions in Suva, didn’t go unnoticed.”

“We are excited to have Lemeki onboard. This is a three-year opportunity for him, and we anticipate he’ll be the first of many talents emerging from Bati Academy,” he said.

Kativerata also endorsed the young athlete’s diligence and potential.

“Lemeki’s consistency, keen listening, and exceptional rugby awareness set him apart. He is humble and ever-eager to elevate his game.”

With this signing, Radovu not only embarks on a new journey with the Cowboys but also sets the stage for future talents from the Bati Academy in Fiji.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Football

Singh sisters out to do Fiji proud