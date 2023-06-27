Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Promising Ravula on Raiwalui’s radar

Fiji Under-20 flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong Ravula has caught the eye of Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui but will not yet be considered for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

Raiwalui said Ravula among many other players were impressive during their World Rugby Under 20 World Championship 46-37 loss to the Junior Wallabies.

“A very impressive player,” Raiwalui said of Ravula.

“One thing is, they have a tournament to play.”

“They still have their matches to play at the Under 20 World Championships, but I will be watching them play.”

“Hats off to the (Fiji Under 20) players and management, they probably should have pulled off a win, it was very exciting.”

However, Raiwalui added the door is not closed on selection towards the Rugby World Cup for Ravula.

“The door is always open.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
