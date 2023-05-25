Thursday, May 25, 2023
Prop Doge to start against Moana Pasifika

Mesake Doge

Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge will start for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against Moana Pasifika in Round 14 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition on Saturday.

Doge, who made his debut off the bench in Drua’s 32-18 loss to the NSW Waratahs last week has forced his way into the starting 15 in a match unlike any other rivalry in Super Rugby.

Doge will stage at tighthead alongside Haereiti Hetet at loosehead prop and Tevita Ikanivere retaining his spot as starting hooker.

Sledgehammer Eroni Sau starts on the left wing and partners with Selestino Ravutaumada who is on the right wing.

Ilaisa Droasese completes the starting 15 at fullback.

Meanwhile, Isoa Nasilasila has played in all the Drua matches throughout this season and will make his 25th appearance for the franchise.

The Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 2.05pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (C), Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Eroni Sau, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Michael Naitokani.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
