PropA Hetet on recovery mode: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has confirmed that Fijian Drua prop Haereiti Hetet is recovering well in New Zealand.

Hetet got injured during the closure of Drua’s 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign in April.

Raiwalui said despite Hetet not being named in the Flying Fijians squad for the Pacific Nations Cup series for this month, he is not out of the picture.

“Had operation at the end of the season.”

“He is recovering in New Zealand and still has a few weeks before he starts his full rehab.”

Fiji will take on Tonga in the opening PNC match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Raiwalui is expected to announce the line-up by Thursday.