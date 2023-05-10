Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Prop Kamikamica returns from suspension

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica will make his return from suspension in Round 11 of NRL against the Brisbane Broncos on Thursday.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has named the same 17 that went down to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last week.

Kamikamica is listed among the reserves alongside veteran Fiji Bati star Tariq Sims after returning from a two-game suspension and could come into the squad closer to game day.

Bellamy has also confirmed that George Jennings, who suffered hamstring injury and Alec MacDonald elbow injury are at least another week away.

The Storms will take on the Broncos at Aami Park at 9.50pm.

The teams:

Storm: Nick Meaney, Will Warbrick, Reimis Smith, Justin Olam, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Harry Grant, Christian Welch, Trent Loiero, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Bronson Garlick, Aaron Pene, Tom Eisenhuth, Grant Anderson.

Reserves: Tyran Wishart, Tariq Sims, Tepai Moeroa, Tui Kamikamica, Jayden Nikorima.

Broncos: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan, Cory Paix, Corey Jensen, Kobe Hetherington,Martin Taupau.

Reserves: Deine Mariner, Keenan Palasia, Jock Madden, Brendan Piakura, Xavier Willison.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
