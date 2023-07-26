Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Proper game management is key: Harris

Fiji Water Flying Fijians  speacialist line-out coach Brad Harris says proper game management will be crucial against Samoa in the second Round of the Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday.

Reflecting on Fiji’s 36-20 win against Tonga in the opener last week, Harris said there are some major improvements the side is working on while aiming to beat Samoa.

“A little bit of fatigue set in and some of our boys missed their role so that’s certainly our focus point for this week. We’ll just be a little bit better on our skill set so we are working on that this week.”

“Little bit of game management, discipline and starting points. Particularly at scrum time, our tight five, the starters and the reserve that came on were outstanding and they were good around the park.  We are certainly where we want to be good come game against Wales. It’s a good foundation to build on and that’s where we want to be this week.”

“Discipline, we gave away penalties to Tonga which allowed them to get into our halves. I have also sighted controlling the game, we were up to 19 and had a restart kick to us and if we can try to get out of our halves and put them back under pressure. “

Harris added they are expecting a strong battle against the Pacific Brothers, who edged Japan 24-22 in their opening match last week.

“They played with real Pacific intent; they were physical and dominant at the set piece so we know we are upfront for a significant battle at scrum time and set piece.”

“If we can match that physicality some of which we did against Tonga then hopefully we can install the plaque and pull the game away for us.”

The match will kick off at 2pm in Apia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
