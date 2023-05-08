Provide more for women ruggers, Tabuya tells FRU

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya has challenged the Fiji Rugby Union to provide more support in women’s rugby after the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua claimed the Super W title for a second successive season.

Tabuya who was present at the 38-30 win over the Reds in the grand finale said improving women’s rugby including through monetary support, would lift the game to another level both on the field and in the administration.

“I’m excited about the possibilities for our women especially in the face of adversities on their tours and I call on Fiji Rugby Union in its restructure to ensure gender mainstreaming and gender responsive budgeting in its policies and programs,” Tabuya said after the game.

Tabuya also acknowledged the Australian Government through DFAT which has funded a number of sporting programs enlightening gender equality in sports among other positive advances.

“I would like to see greater representations of women in the board as well as any commercial entities to be spun off the proposed incorporated Rugby Fiji.”