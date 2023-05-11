PS Forum revived to enhance service delivery

Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand says Government has revived the Permanent Secretaries’ Forum aimed to accomplish tangible outcomes for better service delivery.

Chand said they have already begun achieving commendable outcomes allowing them to identify and remove red tapes across Government agencies.

He said there is greater integration of impacts of climate change in the work of all arms of Government and barriers to investment and cutting down on wastage and mismanagement have been reviewed.

Chand said the Forum is in line with the Prime Minister’s plans that decision-making is on the formulation and implementation of Government policies be done on based on proper co-ordination and consultations.

“We are working on building collegiality amongst Permanent Secretaries, leading to better co-ordination and consultations to achieve the best in terms of service delivery and effective implementation of government policy and various programmes of assistance.”

Chand said much can be done to cut wastage spending, improve efficiencies, remove bottlenecks for higher levels of investment and effectively deliver government services.

He added that Permanent Secretaries are working cohesively as a team to derive maximum impact and results from limited Government resources for the benefit of our ordinary people and Fiji as a whole.