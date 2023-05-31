PSC announces Permanent Secretary appointments

The Public Service Commission has announced the appointment of eleven Permanent Secretaries.

Prominent psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca, former Permanent Secretaries Peter Wise, Mason Smith, Jone Maritino Nemani, Parmesh Chand, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala and Manasa Lesuma and business executive Eseta Nadakuitavuki are among the appointments.

PSC chairman Luke Rokovada said the appointments were confirmed following an extensive recruitment process and all appointees are Fiji nationals.

He said this is a testament to expanding Fiji’s talent pool and PSC’s success in attracting outstanding applicants.

Kuruleca is the new Permanent Secretary for Education, Nadakuitavuki has been appointed Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Wise is the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Smith is Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Immigration, Nemani is the Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Chand has been appointed the Permanent Secretary Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Dr Korovavala is the new Permanent Secretary Foreign Affairs while Lesuma is the Permanent Secretary for Housing.

The other appointees are Atelaite Rokosuka who has been appointed Permanent Secretary Fisheries and Forestry, Dr Andrew Tukana who has been appointed Permanent Secretary Agriculture and Waterways and Isoa Talemaibua who has been appointed Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.