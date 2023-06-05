Public debt is burdensome: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is being weighed down with a record level of debt that continues to plague the Government as it tries to move forward.

Speaking to the Fijian diaspora in Samoa, Rabuka said the Government is acutely aware that before the results can be seen, they must first deal with big challenges and problems such as the national debt and diminished economic capacity.

Rabuka said the aim of the Government is to manage this prudently while preserving the ability to meet its commitments to the Fijian people.

“The Government has to restore basic services such as water supply and roads-The existing infrastructure needs immediate attention, which we are trying to do right now. This will cause some financial pains. But when it is over, we can move forward with confidence.”

The Prime Minister thanked Fijians living in Samoa for continuing to send money to family here in Fiji.

Rabuka stated that remittances have been the largest foreign exchange earner that has helped to keep the economy afloat.

“I want to pay tribute at this stage to all the people of Fiji, including all her children in the diaspora and the important contributions you continue to make to your families back home, and the nation as a whole,” he added.