Public still lacks trust in Police processes

The Fiji Police Force recognises that there is still lack of faith and trust in the policing processes, which stems from the failure to comply with the basics of policing.

In a statement, Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, called on his Senior Commanders and Directors to work on addressing the lack of trust in policing when it comes to the lodgement of reports.

Chew said the operational posture adopted throughout the five policing Divisions led to a reduction in the overall crime.

He said there was a reduction in serious crime by 22 per cent, reduction in crimes against women by 24 per cent, reduction in crimes against children by 19 per cent.

However, there was an increase in the number of illicit drugs cases registered by 26 per cent and a 75 per cent detection rate.

“The Force is appreciative of the fact that the issue of illicit drugs is being discussed beyond policing circles, at the Government, civil society, religious and various stakeholder levels, resulting in the increased sharing of information, and the high number of raids and successful arrests.”

Acting COMPOL said the Northern, Eastern, Western and Central Divisions recorded increases in the number of drugs cases registered, as the focus during the month of July has been on the users, suppliers and cultivators.

Chew has welcomed the inclusion of the topic of the illicit drug trade in various religious conferences, meetings and seminars, as the war on drugs is one that cannot be fought by Police alone, but requires a national holistic effort.

He said crimes against women and children continue to be of concern as the statistics show that the perpetrators are mostly male family members committing the crimes against their own.

The Acting Commissioner said with Police at the receiving end of the reports, concerted proactive efforts are being pursued through Duavata Community Policing to address the causes of the heinous crimes, occurring within the comforts of one’s home, and an environment that is supposed to be a safe place for the victims.

“The root causes are social and moral issues and community policing officers are working closely with religious and civil society groups, to curb the attacks on women and children.”

He said Police also have to ensure victims of crimes have faith in coming forward to lodge reports, and has asked the Command Group to address the shortfalls in service delivery.

Chew said strict monitoring of the adherence to internal systems and processes will assist in restoring confidence in policing and restoring the Blue Culture.

He added that the second half of the year is always demanding and challenging on policing operations, and hopes that the current momentum of support from members of the public, Government, stakeholders and law enforcement partners will continue till the end of 2023.