Tuesday, May 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Qaranivalu, Murray to start for Warriors

Fijian Warriors officials and players pose with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere after presenting their I-Tatau at the State House in Suva. Photo courtesy of Fiji Government.

Former Fiji 7s utility forward Anasa Qaranivalu and Fijian Drua Under 20 Captain Motikai Murray have been named in the Fijian Warriors starting team to face defending champions Junior Japan in the opening World Rugby Pacific Challenge tomorrow in Apia, Samoa.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named the duo with other top players from the development program in his match-day squad.

“The team is in high spirits as we wrapped up our preparation for game one with the captain run this morning. The players look determined and are focused on delivering a better result against Junior Japan,” said Seruvakula.

“We are ready to take on Junior Japan and I’m confident we will go out there and put up a strong feat against a team which has been dominating the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in recent years.”

“We have been working hard while in Fiji and we have set ourselves a goal that we have to achieve tomorrow.”

Prominent Fijian Warriors Tighthead prop, Joseva Nasaroa will guide the front row and will combine with John Muller at Loosehead and Seremaia Komailevuka at hooker during scrums.

Qaranivalu will partner at locks with Saula Qiolevu, while Murray and Isoa Tuwai are on the flanks. Ilikimi Torosi is at number eight.

Experienced age-grade half-back Taitusi Lulusinu will wear the number 9 jersey while Captain Enele Malele will guide the side from the fly-half position. Paula Dolokoto has been named on the left wing and Sireli Masiwini on the right.

In the midfield, we will see the combination of Fijian Drua Under-20 centers Maika Tuitubou and Tevita Sabola while Jack Volavola will control the play from fullback’s position.

Seruvakula has also put up a strong bench with the likes Patemo Nuku, Aisake Atani, Jonathan Sovasova and Ropate Rinakama who are expected to carry the momentum in the later stages of the game.

Fijian Warriors will take on Junior Japan at 11.30am at Apia Park.

Fijian Warriors starting team (1-15): John Muller, Seremaia Komailevuka, Joseva Nasaroa, Anasa Qaranivalu, Saula Qiolevu, Isoa Tuwai, Motikai Murray, Ilikimi Torosi, Taitusi Lulusinu, Enele Malele (C), Paula Dolokoto, Maika Tuitubou, Tevita Sabola, Sireli Masiwini, Jack Volavola.

Reserves– Patemo Nuku, Vilikesa Nairau, Aisake Atani, Emosi Natubailagi, Ebenezer Tuidraki, Simione Bulai, Jonathan Sovasova, Ropate Rinakama.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Inconsistency is new norm for Govt:...

Former Attorney-General and Minister for Finance, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiy...
Football

Krishna to launch Talent Identifica...

Fijian wonder boy and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna will launch ...
Rugby

Skipper Derenalagi back in training...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that regu...
Entertainment

US rock band Aerosmith announces fa...

US rock 'n' roll band Aerosmith have announced a farewell tour to m...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Inconsistency is new norm for Go...

News
Former Att...

Krishna to launch Talent Identif...

Football
Fijian won...

Skipper Derenalagi back in train...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

US rock band Aerosmith announces...

Entertainment
US rock 'n...

Cher calls off wedding plan amid...

Entertainment
Veteran si...

Fijian women win big at British ...

News
The Marama...

Popular News

Police investigates assault capt...

News
Lautoka Po...

Trio back to boost Fiji’s campai...

Rugby
Dual Olymp...

33 medals up for grabs on Day 2

Coca-Cola Games
33 Gold me...

Man rapes, impregnates 12-yr-old...

News
A 37-year-...

Marist crowned Boys Division ch...

Coca-Cola Games
Marist Bro...

ACS successfully retains Girls t...

Sports
Adi Cakoba...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Inconsistency is new norm for Govt: Sayed-Khaiyum