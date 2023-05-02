Qaranivalu, Murray to start for Warriors

Former Fiji 7s utility forward Anasa Qaranivalu and Fijian Drua Under 20 Captain Motikai Murray have been named in the Fijian Warriors starting team to face defending champions Junior Japan in the opening World Rugby Pacific Challenge tomorrow in Apia, Samoa.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named the duo with other top players from the development program in his match-day squad.

“The team is in high spirits as we wrapped up our preparation for game one with the captain run this morning. The players look determined and are focused on delivering a better result against Junior Japan,” said Seruvakula.

“We are ready to take on Junior Japan and I’m confident we will go out there and put up a strong feat against a team which has been dominating the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in recent years.”

“We have been working hard while in Fiji and we have set ourselves a goal that we have to achieve tomorrow.”

Prominent Fijian Warriors Tighthead prop, Joseva Nasaroa will guide the front row and will combine with John Muller at Loosehead and Seremaia Komailevuka at hooker during scrums.

Qaranivalu will partner at locks with Saula Qiolevu, while Murray and Isoa Tuwai are on the flanks. Ilikimi Torosi is at number eight.

Experienced age-grade half-back Taitusi Lulusinu will wear the number 9 jersey while Captain Enele Malele will guide the side from the fly-half position. Paula Dolokoto has been named on the left wing and Sireli Masiwini on the right.

In the midfield, we will see the combination of Fijian Drua Under-20 centers Maika Tuitubou and Tevita Sabola while Jack Volavola will control the play from fullback’s position.

Seruvakula has also put up a strong bench with the likes Patemo Nuku, Aisake Atani, Jonathan Sovasova and Ropate Rinakama who are expected to carry the momentum in the later stages of the game.

Fijian Warriors will take on Junior Japan at 11.30am at Apia Park.

Fijian Warriors starting team (1-15): John Muller, Seremaia Komailevuka, Joseva Nasaroa, Anasa Qaranivalu, Saula Qiolevu, Isoa Tuwai, Motikai Murray, Ilikimi Torosi, Taitusi Lulusinu, Enele Malele (C), Paula Dolokoto, Maika Tuitubou, Tevita Sabola, Sireli Masiwini, Jack Volavola.

Reserves– Patemo Nuku, Vilikesa Nairau, Aisake Atani, Emosi Natubailagi, Ebenezer Tuidraki, Simione Bulai, Jonathan Sovasova, Ropate Rinakama.