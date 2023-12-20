Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Qaranivalu, Nata and Silatolu pardoned by the President

Fiji’s President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has granted presidential pardons to several individuals, including the Turaga Bale Na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata.

The Naitasiri High Chief and former politician was convicted for instigating the 2000 mutiny.

The rebellion was aimed at assassinating the then RFMF Commander Voreqe Bainimarama.

In 2007, the Court of Appeal quashed the ruling, and was released from prison after serving roughly three years.

In 2010, he was jailed again, where he was given a life sentence for plotting to kill the interim Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Eight soldiers died in the 2000 mutiny – three loyal to the Government, the others assaulted and killed in a revenge action which is still to be fully investigated.

Amongst, those that were pardoned are Josefa Nata and politician Timoci Silatolu, who all played a part in the 2000 coup that was led by former businessman George Speight.

This was a long time coming, after speculations were made earlier this year that their applications for clemency were being considered by the Mercy Commission.

However, the other inmates are Alesi Nalave, Kaliova Rasaku, Kamlesh Kumar, Lole Vulaca, Nemani Valeniyasana, Pita Tokoniyaroi, Rupeni Vosayaco, Samuel Rogoivalu and Vaione Tegu.

Family members of the prisoners being released today were filled with emotions, after reuniting with loved ones after years in prison.

Attending the event were the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, the Solicitor-General Ropate Green, Acting Commissioner Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapasa, families and friends to mark the important event.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
