Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Qereqeretabua attends CPA meeting in Gibraltar

Deputy Speaker, Lenora Qereqeretabua is currently attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Mid-Year Meeting of the Executive Committee which is being hosted by the Gibraltar Parliament and CPA Gibraltar Branch.

The two-days meeting started yesterday with Speakers and Members of Parliament from across the Commonwealth attending both in-person and via video link.

The CPA Executive Committee Meeting includes the meetings of the Coordinating Committee and Audit Subcommittee; Regional Secretaries; Finance Subcommittee; and the Planning and Review Subcommittee.

The Fiji Parliament is a Member of the CPA Executive Committee.

Delegates discussed key governance issues and planning for the year ahead including the CPA’s legal status, financial reporting and future activities, such as the upcoming 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Accra, Ghana in October.

The CPA Executive Committee was due to have been held in Gibraltar earlier, but the in-person meeting had been postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and travel restrictions in place at the time.

The Committee comprises 38 Members representing the nine regions of the CPA – Africa; Asia; Australia; British Islands and Mediterranean; Canada; Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic; India; Pacific; South East Asia as well as the Officers of the Association (CPA President, CPA Vice-President, Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, CPA Vice-Chairperson, CPA Treasurer and the Chairpersons of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), the CPA Small Branches and the Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD).

 

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
