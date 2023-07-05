Qereqeretabua delivers Fiji’s statement at MSG meet

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua delivered Fiji’s statement at the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Vanuatu and underscored the importance of Melanesia’s solidarity to build a brighter future for our Pacific family.

Qereqeretabua took the opportunity to thank MSG chair, Vanuatu for convening important dialogue on matters of mutual interest and also acknowledged MSG’s contribution to the region’s development over the 35 years of its existence.

While reasserting Fiji’s commitment to the MSG, she urged that “our strength is in our solidarity” to advance Pacific region’s economic resilience and inclusivity.

She also spoke on the People’s Coalition Government’s priorities which focus on “people’s welfare and wellbeing at the heart of every development effort.”

On the same note, she said there are great opportunities for MSG to develop people oriented development programs and that Fiji looks forward to collaborating closely in this area.

Qereqeretabua said she is honoured to represent Fiji and also encouraged Melanesian women and girls to continue to aspire into leadership roles.

Her presence at the MSG sends an important message that real change can only come about when everyone including our women leaders are included in decision making.

The discussions concluded on a high note with the MSG Foreign Ministers mutually agreeing to strengthen solidarity to achieve a more prosperous and progressive Melanesia.

Qereqeretabua also held bilateral meeting with Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and MSG Chairman Jotham Napat.

He commended Qereqeretabua for her exemplary leadership and commitment to advance Fiji’s cooperation with MSG at a time when we aspire to build a stronger future for the Pacific.

He went on to further thank Fiji for its rehabilitation assistance provided towardsVanuatu’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of the twin cyclones, this year.

Qereqeretabua’s visit to Vanuatu last week was her first official overseas assignment undertaken upon assumption of her role as Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs.