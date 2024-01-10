Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Qiliho and Pryde still on full remuneration

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions and Commissioner of Police will continue to receive full remuneration packages.

In a media conference, Turaga said the Constitutional Offices Commission is yet to make any decision on the appointment of members to a tribunal tasked to investigate Christopher Pryde and Sitiveni Qiliho.

Turaga said they are also waiting on the decision of the High Court in the appeal against the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Qiliho.

Both Qiliho and Pryde have been alleged for misbehaviour.

Suva lawyer John Rabuku acts as Director of Public Prosecutions, while Juki Fong Chew acts as Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Turaga had earlier stated that the Commission was exploring other ways to dismiss Qiliho, by not convening a special tribunal to investigate him.

He said it was a costly exercise to convene a tribunal, which is not the option.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
