Quality connectivity for rural communities

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has vowed that Government will not end its pursuit until all Fijians have access to meaningful connectivity and access to streamlined, fast, reliable, secure and value-adding digital services.

Speaking at the Multi-Stakeholders Roundtable, Kamikamica said even with the 95 per cent connectivity, coverage needs to be reliable and stable.

According to the Ministry of Communications, 95 per cent of our people are somehow connected to the internet, despite the geographical terrains and the inherent challenges of isolated, maritime, and remote communities.

Kamikamica said broadband cannot be thought of as a luxury item, access to the internet is just as crucial as access to roads, bridges, airports and ports – It is part of the infrastructure we exist in.

He highlighted that Fiji is ranked third most affordable country globally and the most affordable country in the region, when it comes to mobile data pricing.

Kamikamica said while that may be the case, there is also a need to ensure that the cost of devices and equipment are affordable.

He called on all stakeholders to provide innovative, out-of-the-box approaches and use the opportunity to propose tangible solutions for a more equitable, prosperous and digital economy.