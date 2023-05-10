Quartet set to start against Western Force

Four players have made their return to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua starting line-up to face off the Western Force in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Making a return to this week’s starting 15 is ‘Big T’ – Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, who missed the last two games, while captain Meli Derenalagi, Eroni Sau and Jone Koroiduadua returning to the run-on side.

All three came off the bench in last week’s historic 27-24 win against the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Other players to make the match day 23 this week are Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Caleb Muntz and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has named Derenalagi as the Captain and starts at number 8.

Uprising star Taniela Rakuro retains his left wing spot, pairing with Eroni Sau who is on the right wing.

A few changes to the bench this week sees Togiatama named as cover for hooker, Livai Natave covering loosehead while Jone Tiko is the replacement tighthead prop.

Fly-half Muntz returns from an eight-week injury layoff and will provide cover for the inside halves while Samusamuvodre completes the match day 23 as cover for the outside backs.

Drua takes on the Western Force at HBF Stadium in Perth at 9.45 pm.

Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.