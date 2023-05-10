Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Quartet set to start against Western Force

Four players have made their return to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua starting line-up to face off the Western Force in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Making a return to this week’s starting 15 is ‘Big T’ – Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, who missed the last two games, while captain Meli Derenalagi, Eroni Sau and Jone Koroiduadua returning to the run-on side.

All three came off the bench in last week’s historic 27-24 win against the Hurricanes at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Other players to make the match day 23 this week are Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Caleb Muntz and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has named Derenalagi as the Captain and starts at number 8.

Uprising star Taniela Rakuro retains his left wing spot, pairing with Eroni Sau who is on the right wing.

A few changes to the bench this week sees Togiatama named as cover for hooker, Livai Natave covering loosehead while Jone Tiko is the replacement tighthead prop.

Fly-half Muntz returns from an eight-week injury layoff and will provide cover for the inside halves while Samusamuvodre completes the match day 23 as cover for the outside backs.

Drua takes on the Western Force at HBF Stadium in Perth at 9.45 pm.

Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Eroni Sau, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Lupus cases increase a concern for ...

The Ministry of Health is concerned with increased number of lupus ...
Entertainment

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marries b...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer Sia and boyfriend Dan Bernard got married...
Entertainment

Beetlejuice 2 to Hit Theaters in 20...

Warner Bros has announced that “Beetlejuice 2” will be released on ...
News

Reduction in cement, says FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says that effective ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Lupus cases increase a concern f...

News
The Minist...

‘Unstoppable love’ singer marrie...

Entertainment
‘Unstoppab...

Beetlejuice 2 to Hit Theaters in...

Entertainment
Warner Bro...

Reduction in cement, says FCCC

News
The Fijian...

Society aims to raise $110k at a...

Business
The Fiji C...

Fijian trio named in Wallaroos c...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Popular News

Rabuka urges youths to believe i...

News
Prime Mini...

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout ...

News
Lieutenant...

Krishna unhappy with performance...

Football
Fijian won...

3 arrested for unlawful importat...

News
Another su...

Male eyes overseas based players...

Rugby
A number o...

Methodist Church to host interfa...

News
The Method...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Lupus cases increase a concern for MOH