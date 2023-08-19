QVS books spot in Deans final

Queen Victoria School has booked its spot in the final of the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans U18 grade despite settling for a 14-14 draw against Suva Grammar School in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

According to the fair play rule, the team which scores the first try is declared the winner.

QVS entered the match with the fan favorites tag while Grammar as the home team entered the match with a lot of confidence.

Just two minutes into the match and Grammar lock Josese Rayawa had to be driven out of the field after sustaining a leg injury and replacement lock Letasio Codro took the field.

QVS shed the first blood in the match through fly half Anare Tabakaucoro, who bulldozed through the Grammar scrum and touched down while full back Mikaele Vueti converted for a 7-0 lead in the 6th minute.

Grammar fought back trying to make their way into the match when prop Saula Botitu set up Emoni Sereki but he knocked the ball forward in the succession in the 11th minute.

QVS was awarded a scrum which Kameli Rivale fed but it was taken away by Grammar centre John Hottes but he lost the ball.

Grammar regrouped and tested the QVS forwards on several occasions but they could not surpass the heavy defence wall created by the boys from Tailevu.

QVS exploited Grammar’s defence through half back Meli Waqairadovu who made a dummy and ran past numerous opponents to score the second try.

Vueti converted for a 14-0 lead in the 17th minute.

After an infringement by the QVS forwards at the kick off, Grammar was awarded a penalty which Ratu Semisi Turaganivalu took and slotted in between the uprights in the 25th minute.

QVS maintained a strong 14-3 lead at the breather.

Just a minute into the second stanza and Grammar was awarded their second penalty which Turaganivalu took and made no mistake before QVS also received a penalty but Avakuki Niusaleilekitoga failed with the attempt.

Grammar tried hard to bounce back in the game through Sonny Turagabeci from a Josefa Gavidi set piece play, only to be pushed out of the play by opposite winger Maikeli Tirikula in the 43rd minute.

QVS was awarded another penalty after Grammar made several infringements in the scrum but Niusaleilekitoga failed with the attempt again in the 50th minute.

Grammar was awarded a penalty in the 57th minute when the QVS winger failed to release the ball in the tackle and Turaganivalu successfully slotted the ball between the posts to merge the scores at 9-14 as the match intensified.

Grammar fought an intense battle in the last five minutes of the match and on the stroke of full time, right winger Semesa Caginivalu dived to score in the corner but Turaganivalu failed to convert.