Saturday, August 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

QVS clinches 30th Deans title

Queen Victoria School has clinched the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans Under 18 trophy after hammering Natabua High School 26-15 in a nail-biting final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The win seals the 30th time the school has won the title.

As a full Stadium roared its support of the pre-game meeting of Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro with players, both sides quickly spread across the pitch and staring back nonplussed, it was clear this would be a day that Deans rugby fans would remember for years to come.

Both sides saw the opportunity in front of them to send their sport stratospheric and delivered pure entertainment from start to finish.

Natabua started at pace, giving QVS a taste of their own running game.

They spread QVS wide and Etonia Vulaono found Iliesa Etenavula for the opening try just in the opening few minutes of the match for 5-0 lead after the conversion failed.

17 minutes past the clock and Natabua was awarded a penalty when QVS lock Josaia Tuinabouwaqa was caught fouling Natabua’s Paula Navukula.

Charles Senikoro took up the responsibility and booted the ball into the uprights making it 8-0.

Two minutes later, QVS regrouped and bounced back into the game when Number 8 Alipate Ratunagusu burst from a Natabua tackle and dived at the right corner flag to score but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Both teams fought a strong battle but Natabua kept its pace in the game when prop Imanueli Penjueli barged through to score and Senikoro converted for a 15-5 lead at the break.

QVS came out firing in the second stanza in what looked more like a one sided affair scoring their second try through flanker Ratu Sireli Rokovailavo which Fly half Anare Tabakaucoro converted to merge the scoreline at 12-15.

Four minutes later, Natabua struggled to contain QVS’s backline and as the pressure mounted in their 22, prop Joseph Caginitabale barged through the opponents’ defence to put QVS ahead for the first time in the match while Senikoro slotted the conversion.

Natabua could have scored a try but QVS defenders held the ball above the try line disallowing the Westerners from causing further damage in the 62nd minute.

QVS showed outstanding defensive presence to hold Natabua out so often before fly-half Mikaele Vueti scored the winning the last try of the match to seal the victory.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Navua edges Labasa, climbs to sixth...

Navua defeated Labasa 1-0 in the lone Round 15 fixture of the Digic...
Rugby

RKS is new Under 19 trophy champs

Ratu Kadavulevu School is the new champion of the Fiji Secondary Sc...
News

Be vigilant during the school break...

The Ministry of Education is advising parents and guardians to look...
Rugby

Flying Fijians ready for Twickenham...

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said his side is prepared ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Navua edges Labasa, climbs to si...

Football
Navua defe...

RKS is new Under 19 trophy champ...

Rugby
Ratu Kadav...

Be vigilant during the school br...

News
The Minist...

Flying Fijians ready for Twicken...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

SODELPA distance itself from nuc...

News
The Social...

MGM creates history, wins Deans ...

Rugby
Underdogs ...

Popular News

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Pair charged for failing to deli...

News
A 37-year-...

Nurses pay to go up today: Vosar...

News
The Acting...

Germany to assist Fiji with clim...

News
Germany is...

Winger Valemei to miss Dolphins ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

4-year plan unveiled for inclusi...

News
The Electi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Navua edges Labasa, climbs to sixth