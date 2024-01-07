Rabo aims to rebuild the Whites

Former Suva and national rep, Pita Rabo has transitioned into a pivotal role as an assistant coach for the Whites alongside fellow teammate Inosi Cava.

Rabo, who concluded his playing journey with Suva in 2016 after a three-year stint, is now set to contribute his vast experience to the team’s development.

“For me to be here with the team, after being a player in the association, is about wanting to come in and help rebuild the team. We have Intiaz as the president, and together, we aim to restructure the team after the old management’s departure. I believe my experience as a former player can significantly influence the players,” he said

Rabo, familiar to many players from his playing days, is ready to take on his new responsibilities.

“As of 2024, I will be here for the team as an assistant coach. Our ultimate goal is to ensure the team performs well, just like before. Currently, we’re addressing various issues within the team, as these can impact performance significantly,” he stated, emphasizing the need for a harmonious team environment.

A key focus for the Kuku villager from Nausori and the executive team is ensuring player satisfaction and open communication.

“It’s crucial that any issues are discussed and dealt with by the officials. Our main focus is to get the team ready for training,”

“Even with a contract breach amount in place, districts can still poach players. Our priority is to secure the right players for our team, deal with registrations, and start season training as a united team,” he emphasized

Together, Rabo and Cava aim to guide Suva FA through a period of rebuilding and growth, focusing on player development and team cohesion.