Rabo claims main titles at Tebara Festival

20-year-old Vaseva Rabo was crowned Miss Tebara 2023 at Syria Park in Nausori last night.

The Kuku Villager who has maternal links to Vunimono Village was sponsored by Tara’s Supermarket.

The second year University of the South Pacific student who is the daughter of former national, Rewa and Suva football player Pita Rabo, beat five other contestants to claim the title.

She also won the Miss Charity, Miss Personality, Best Talent, Miss Photogenic and Best Traditional Attire titles.

Miss Nausori Town Council, Ana Lule Raogo finished as the first runner-up while Miss Pak and Save, Faaizah Shahina was crowned the second runner-up.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad officiated at the crowning ceremony.

He was also accompanied by Minister for Local Government and Housing, Maciu Nalumisa.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
