Rabo determined to win for mum

Asivorosi Rabo, the son of former Rewa, Suva, Tailevu Naitasiri and national midfielder Pita Rabo, is determined to win the Fiji FACT with Rewa and dedicate it to his mum Salote Rabo, who turned 44 on Tuesday.

Speaking to FijiLive, the 19-year-old said while he follows in the footsteps of his father, his mother is his pillar of strength.

“I always carry my dad’s name and success with me in every match because it motivates me to be a good soccer player.”

“This will be my second tournament with Rewa. I won the league and played in the IDC last year but this week, Fiji FACT is really special for me.”

“I will play for my mum because she has been very supportive of my football passion and I want to win and give this tournament to her.”

Former Fiji Under 20 extended squad member began playing football at the age of 13 for the Rewa Under 14 in 2018 and in 2022, he made the cut into district-level football.

Rabo revealed that playing in a tournament is never easy but he is ready to take up the challenge and give his best.

“During League games, we are given enough time weekly to prepare ourselves, rest and recover from injury but the tournament is a totally different ball game.”

“I find tournament-level football tough because it’s hard to recover from one match before the next match. Playing against the senior players can also be challenging because they have a lot of tournament experience but for me, I’m still learning to adapt to playing in tournaments.”

“As a young player, I feel there’s less time to rest and recover but I’m always ready to give my best because the senior players and coaching officials assist me a lot.”

The former Bhawani Dayal Arya College student added that he is wary of the teams drawn in Group B with BOG champs Labasa, Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi.

“It’s a strong Pool and we can’t take any team lightly. We have played the three teams in the league and we have seen them take an early lead whereby we have to play a catch-up game which is something we want to avoid.”

“The senior players are guiding us well and the coach also advised us that we need to execute our gameplan like we have been doing in the league. Whatever lessons and experience I learned in the league games, I’ll try to practice it in the tournament.”

The Delta Tigers open their campaign against Labasa in the feature Day 1 match at 8 pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.