Rabuka acknowledges UK for ongoing support

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the United Kingdom’s ongoing support through initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood and wellbeing of communities in Fiji which complements the country’s development priorities.

Whilst meeting UK’s Minister of State for Armed Forces, The Rt Hon James Heappey MP, during his first official visit to Fiji, Rabuka said the timely visit will advance UK and Fiji’s cooperation at the global and regional level.

“It demonstrates UK’s desire to deepen cooperation with Fiji in vital areas of development such as defence and security, peace and stability, trade and economy, climate change and disaster risk resilience.”

Rabuka commended the UK’s effort to establish a dedicated defence section at the British High Commission in Suva and welcomed their commitment to increase opportunities for more Fijians to join the British Armed Forces and RFMF personnel to undertake professional military training in the UK.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties, particularly with 1500 Fijians serving in the British Armed Forces and a large Fijian diaspora in the UK, who now call the UK home.

Rabuka also applauded the Commonwealth’s effort to address critical issues Small Island States (SIDS) face, and urged that policy decisions need to align with the priorities of SIDS like Fiji and added he looks forward to attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) to be hosted in Samoa for the first time in October next year.

Rt Hon Heappey is UK’s first defence minister to visit Fiji and the Pacific region.