Rabuka announces bonus for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will receive a bonus after returning from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed the news to the team when he stopped over on a courtesy visit to the team at Welagi Village yesterday.

However, the incentive is not Government funded.

“There is a bonus, but it will not come from Government,” Rabuka said.

“It is a very demanding bonus that will come to you at the end of the tournament.”

“It will be a rewarding one for what I anticipate to be your performance at the World Cup.”

Rabuka further stated that he is proud to see the team hard at work.

“I am so happy to see you out here training, preparing and bonding and whatever else you do before a tour of such importance.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
