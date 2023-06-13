PM Rabuka announces minor reshuffle

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a minor reshuffle within the People’s Coalition Government’s administration.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Assistant Minister for Housing and Local Government, Lenora Qereqeretabua will be re-assigned as Assistant Minister in the Ministry Foreign Affairs.

Rabuka is confident that this portfolio adjustment will ensure that there is renewed focus on the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said this has been done in an effort to continue to strengthen governance and enhance Cabinet’s performance.

Qereqeretabua replaces Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, who was appointed Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs on 23 December, 2022.