Rabuka announces South Pacific Connect initiative

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced a South Pacific Connect Initiative with Google, which is a significant milestone in reducing the digital divide and enhancing the capacity, resilience and reliability of digital connectivity across the Pacific.

The initiative will establish a new subsea cable to link the United States, Fiji, Australia and French Polynesia.

The South Pacific Connect initiative is a collaborative effort with Google, marking a significant step in the advancement of digital infrastructure in the Pacific region.

Google will also construct diverse cable landing stations in Fiji and connect them with an interlink cable which will connect transpacific routes, improve reliability, add capacity and reduce latency for users in the Pacific and around the world.

The Tabua Cable will connect the United States, Australia and Fiji.

Additionally, Google will lay a distinct subsea cable dubbed the Honomoana Cable, connecting the United States to French Polynesia and onward to Australia.

One of the key aspects of this initiative is the planned interlinking subsea cable connecting Fiji and French Polynesia, which provides the potential for other Pacific Island countries and territories.

This substantial investment in Fiji and the broader South Pacific Connect Initiative is set to revolutionise digital connectivity in the region providing a robust and reliable network, vital backup, expanded capacity, and minimising delays for users in Fiji. Rabuka says the Government of Fiji is pleased to partner with Google for this significant milestone in enhancing digital connectivity and resilience.

Rabuka said together, we are forging a stronger, more connected, and resilient digital future for Fiji, the Pacific, and beyond, creating a legacy of economic growth, skill development, and progress for all.

He said the Government of Fiji is extremely grateful for this partnership with Google and is committed to supporting this exciting and transformative initiative.

The Prime Minister has also acknowledged the support of the United States and Australian Governments, to this project, allowing for potential future submarine cable connections to other Pacific Island countries.

In the last nine months, the Office of the Prime Minister, Fiji Trade Commission in North America, Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, along with Investment Fiji, have collaborated to support Google’s scoping and investment initiatives in Fiji, showcasing effective coordination among government agencies to assist and facilitate investors in Fiji.