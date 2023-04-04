Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Rabuka apologises to Drua fans

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologised to Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fans that were denied the chance to meet the players after the 38-28 win over the Melbourne Rebels at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

This was after fans took to social media in an outcry over the incident.

Rabuka said it was an untimely and unfortunate matter that could have been avoided.

“I apologize to the players and management. I didn’t know I was required to go and meet them,” Rabuka said.

“I was prepared to go home and somebody said Sir would you like to go see the players and replied yeah lets go, but they weren’t there which means I was not expected and I must be have intruded in their own player and fan period.”

“So they should have been given time to go and thank the fans and we intruded into that period and that was rude.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
