Rabuka asserts intention to side with Japan

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has defended the Japanese Government’s decision to discharge nuclear waste material into the ocean, 7,306 kilometres from Fiji.

In a statement, Rabuka said there are constant references to the plans for the wastewater to be dumped in the Pacific.

Rabuka said this creates the wrong impression.

“One of my critics at the weekend appeared to be somehow connecting the wastewater discharge with the cataclysmic power of the nuclear bombs dropped in the Pacific as part of weapons testing.”

“That, to me, is fear mongering. It’s impossible to compare those nuclear tests, with the careful discharge of treated wastewater from Fukushima over a period of approximately 30 years.”

“The material I have read says a commercial type power reactor simply cannot, under any circumstanced, explode like a nuclear bomb. The fuel is not enriched beyond about five percent; a much higher enrichment is needed for explosives,” the Prime Minister said.

Rabuka again has confirmed his support for a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the discharge of the wastewater met international safety standards.

He said that he based his views on the science applied by the independent IAEA in its investigations and report – The IAEA is part of the United Nations system.

“The safety standards mentioned by the IAEA are reviewed annually by the UN General Assembly, based on estimates by the UN Scientific Committee on Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR). The standards also include recommendations from independent, non-government group the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP).”

“My decision to endorse the IAEA findings was taken by me as a Prime Minister’s prerogative. Those who oppose the position I’ve taken are obviously entitled to their viewpoints.”

“However, I urge them to consider the science involved.

I’m going to share with you now, for the record, a few expert responses to the Fukushima plans. There are many more available,” he said.

“The data I have read emphasizes that nuclear power stations do not produce greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.”

The Society for Radiological Protection has 2000+ members and is the principal independent professional body in its area of expertise.

Outside the USA, it’s the largest organization of its kind in the world.

It publishes the internationally respected Journal of Radiological Protection.

The Prime Minister said it asserts that there should be no concern that the wastewater discharge operations could in any way affect human health or the environment.

Rabuka added that the IAEA verdict is highly justifiable.